The 2014 World Cup final, when Argentina were a whisker away from being crowned champions, is fading into the memory bank and already seems like another lifetime ago.

Had Gonzalo Higuain put away some of the chances that came his way in that final, there’s no doubt that he and his team-mates, including Lionel Messi, would have been world champions by now.

As it turned out, not for the first time, Higuain wasn’t the man for the big occasion and fluffed his lines.

Both players careers have also taken different trajectories too, Messi moving to Paris Saint-Germain for one last hurrah in Europe with Higuain heading to MLS.

It’s fair to say that things haven’t really gone to plan for Higuain at Inter Miami, where he was signed as one of the designated players.

As The Sun note, the club are in the midst of their second underwhelming losing streak under manager, Phil Neville, and the former Man United and Everton man seems incapable of arresting the slide.

The next few games are crucial to the club’s success, and to that end, Inter’s players need to be at it from the get-go.

With The Sun also suggesting that Higuain is considering quitting the game at the end of the season, it wouldn’t really be a surprise to find that his mind isn’t really on the job in hand.

It would represent an almighty fall from grace for the former Real Madrid man, but his decision has to be respected, whatever he ultimately decides.