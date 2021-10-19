You can’t keep a good man down for long, and though it might’ve taken a whilst for Lionel Messi to get going at Paris Saint-Germain, the goals are beginning to flow for the Argentinian.

In the last Champions League game against Manchester City, it was Kylian Mbappe that set up the Argentinian to break his duck for the Ligue Un giants.

MORE: Gary Neville’s bold prediction

The Frenchman was on hand again to play in Messi to equalise against Leipzig and make for an exciting last 20 minutes.