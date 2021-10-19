Liverpool FC are reportedly one of the clubs chasing the transfer of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who can leave his current club for the right price.

The Serbia international has been a world class performer in Serie A down the years, and his fine performances have often seen him become the subject of transfer gossip linking him with bigger clubs.

Liverpool and Juventus are now the two main sides being credited with an interest in Milinkovic-Savic, with Lazio prepared to cash in on their star player for €80million.

That could end up being a bargain for the talented 26-year-old, who could be the ideal replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield.

LFC are not known for spending huge sums of money, but this might be an opportunity that’s too good to turn down.

Milinkovic-Savic has also been linked with Premier League clubs Manchester United and Chelsea in the past, though this never materialised.

It’s a surprise he’s stayed with Lazio this long, but maybe Liverpool can now lure him to England.