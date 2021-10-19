Liverpool CLEARED to sign world class Serie A star for just €80million

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool FC are reportedly one of the clubs chasing the transfer of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who can leave his current club for the right price.

The Serbia international has been a world class performer in Serie A down the years, and his fine performances have often seen him become the subject of transfer gossip linking him with bigger clubs.

Liverpool and Juventus are now the two main sides being credited with an interest in Milinkovic-Savic, with Lazio prepared to cash in on their star player for €80million.

That could end up being a bargain for the talented 26-year-old, who could be the ideal replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with Liverpool
More Stories / Latest News
Crystal Palace star “extremely lucky” not to be sent off vs Arsenal, says former PL referee
Liverpool could make Mohamed Salah the highest paid player in the Premier League
Manchester United ready to consider new manager to appease Cristiano Ronaldo

LFC are not known for spending huge sums of money, but this might be an opportunity that’s too good to turn down.

Milinkovic-Savic has also been linked with Premier League clubs Manchester United and Chelsea in the past, though this never materialised.

It’s a surprise he’s stayed with Lazio this long, but maybe Liverpool can now lure him to England.

More Stories Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.