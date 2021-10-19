Video: Naby Keita’s stunning volley puts Liverpool in control at Atletico Madrid

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side were in complete control of their Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid after just 13 minutes at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Mo Salah had danced his way through the home defence to give the visitors an early lead before Naby Keita doubled their advantage with a fantastic volley.

MORE: Gary Neville’s bold prediction

In what was expected to be one of their toughest Champions League assignments, the Reds were making things look easy, and with a win potentially on the cards, it would put Liverpool in a great position to top the group.

Pictures from BT Sport

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Mo Salah Mohamed Salah Naby Keita

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.