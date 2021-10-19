Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side were in complete control of their Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid after just 13 minutes at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Mo Salah had danced his way through the home defence to give the visitors an early lead before Naby Keita doubled their advantage with a fantastic volley.

MORE: Gary Neville’s bold prediction

In what was expected to be one of their toughest Champions League assignments, the Reds were making things look easy, and with a win potentially on the cards, it would put Liverpool in a great position to top the group.

WOW! ? Naby Keita with a rocket of a volley! ? Liverpool are dominating early on against Atletico as they take a two-goal lead inside the first 15 minutes! pic.twitter.com/Nwi8xtDycz — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 19, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport