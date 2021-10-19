Gary Neville is a top pundit, but he’s quite openly admitted to having a pro-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bias.

The Manchester United legend admits he’s often messaged by Red Devils fans on social media and given stick for the way he defends Solskjaer just because he’s his mate.

The pair played together for many years at Old Trafford, but it’s surely becoming increasingly clear now that Solskjaer isn’t the right man for the job.

As Jamie Carragher also says in the video below, it’s fairly obvious that he’s just not in the same league as the likes of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp or Thomas Tuchel…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Neville surely needs to rethink this, as fans will rightly feel that Solskjaer and Man Utd deserve to be scrutinised more by someone who’s paid to provide analysis like this.