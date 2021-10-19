It’s been a wild ride for Newcastle United over the past couple of weeks, with the new owners sparking scenes of celebration and then the team reverting to type in front of them at St. James’ Park on Sunday against Tottenham Hotspur.

If nothing else, it brought into sharp focus exactly what Amanda Staveley and PCP Capital Partners, along with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, have to do in order to get the Magpies to the level which they would like.

Clearly, at this point, they are a long, long way from being a Premier League title winning side.

Regardless of their aims, it would appear that the Toon Army are going to have to temper their excitement if they don’t want to offend the new owners.

Many of them were seen at the game wearing tea towels on their head or similar, no doubt intending to pay homage to the Saudi Arabian owners, however, according to Sky Sports, Kick It Out, the organisation that is keen to weed out racism from the game, believe this could be considered stereotypical and culturally offensive.

To that end, they are apparently keen to offer education workshops to fans in the north east to explain why and ensure that no unintentional faux pas are made in the future.