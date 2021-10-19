Odds slashed on surprise PL manager replacing Solskjaer at Manchester United

Manchester United continue to be linked with a new manager amid their struggles under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and the latest odds on who could be the next man in the Old Trafford dugout are certainly interesting.

The Red Devils may reportedly have already approached former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane for the role, but Ladbrokes now state that Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers has moved into pole position, based on the latest shift in odds.

The Northern Irishman has done fine work at Leicester and previously also impressed in spells with Liverpool, Celtic and Swansea City, but he’s not quite in the same league as some of the names who’ve also recently been linked with Man Utd.

One imagines most fans would rather see someone like Antonio Conte or Mauricio Pochettino coming in, but for the time being Rodgers is now the 2/1 favourite.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “If last weekend was Brendan Rodgers’ Man United audition, he passed with flying colours, and the odds suggest that the job is all-but his as and when Ole is sent packing.”

Next Man United manager odds (Ladbrokes)
Brendan Rodgers – 2/1
Antonio Conte – 5/1
Mauricio Pochettino – 6/1
Zinedine Zidane – 9/1
Julen Lopetegui – 14/1
Max Allegri – 16/1
