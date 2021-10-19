Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues update on future after admitting to feeling under pressure

Despite boasting a squad of huge attacking talent, Manchester United have won just two of their last seven matches, in all competitions. Struggling on the field and feeling the pressure off it, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted the heat is ramping up but remains adamant he still believes he is the right man to guide his former club back to the top.

The Red Devils, who are scheduled to face Atalanta in Wednesday night’s third Champions League group stage game, will host the Italians off the back of a crushing 4-2 away thrashing against Leicester City.

Following what has been a torrid run of results, that has also included defeats to Young Boys, West Ham United and Aston Villa, the Red Devils now face a hugely challenging next set of fixtures.

Tasked with a trio of top Premier League ties against Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and champions Manchester City, questions over whether or not the Norwegian will still remain in charge come the new year are beginning to mount.

Speaking in a scheduled press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Solskjaer, when asked about his future, admitted there is pressure building but has revealed how he remains in constant contact with the club’s hierarchy.

Solskjær on his future: “I’m in dialogue with club all the time – open and honest. There is pressure on me, of course. We have progressed over the years, third, second… I’ve got my values as long as club believes in me, I’ve my way of managing and I believe in myself”. ? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/oORGLjFVkp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 19, 2021

Although it does appear, certainly on the face of it anyway, that Solskjaer is still being backed by the club, there are emerging links that a new manager may need to be appointed.

The latest reports from Spain claims star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo has urged the club to consider relieving Solskjaer of his duties, in favour of former Real Madrid boss, Zinedine Zidane, as per El Chiringuito TV.