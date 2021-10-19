Mauricio Pochettino has been dealt another blow ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League tie against RB Leipzig.

Although the French giants and current leaders of Group A might be expected to easily despatch the Bundesliga outfit who are bottom of the group with no points, having a full squad to choose from would arguably make the Argentinian’s task a little easier.

According to CBS Sports, Neymar had already been ruled out of the fixture with a groin injury, but now, per a tweet from Get French Football News, Mauro Icardi has been withdrawn because of ‘family issues.’

Mauro Icardi officially ruled out of PSG’s clash vs RB Leipzig owing to family issues – withdraws from the squad for tonight. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 19, 2021

It’s believed to be an issue with Icardi and his wife Wanda that has caused the problem, with MARCA noting how the player had exchanged intimate messages with an Argentine model.

El Trece, cited by the Daily Record, suggest that the player is even prepared to walk away from PSG if he’s unable to sort the problem out.

It’s clear, therefore, that Icardi’s mind isn’t on the job in hand and as such, it’s a sensible decision to remove him from the squad.

However, the situation cannot be allowed to overshadow his work and will need to be resolved one way or the other quickly.

In his absence, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are expected to lead the line in Tuesday night’s encounter.