(Photos) Amanda Staveley spotted on Newcastle night out

Britsh businesswoman and new Newcastle United stakeholder Amanda Staveley, who recently led a Saudi-backed consortium to buy out former owner Mike Ashley, has been spotted getting a taste of the city’s nightlife.

The 48-year-old private equity investor was pictured recently out and about in Newcastle’s city centre enjoying an evening with her husband, Mehrdad Ghodoussi.

The pair enjoyed a meal at popular local restaurant Aveika before jumping in a cab and taking a short trip to the Livello Nightclub.