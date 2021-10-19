Report: Flamengo wants Manchester United to lower the price for Andreas Pereira

Manchester United loaned out Andreas Pereira to Brazilian side Flamengo until June 2022, but with the midfielder performing at a high level, there’s talk regarding making his stay a permanent one.

If Flamengo wants to keep the 25-year-old, they’ll need to activate the option to buy clause, which is a fee of €20-million. However, Globo Esporte reports that those in charge of the Brazilian club want to lower the price to keep Pereira.

Furthermore, the media outlet cites two successful negotiations with European clubs to lower the transfer price but doesn’t report the sum Flamengo wants to pay for the midfielder.

The first is Gabriel Barbosa, who had an option to buy clause of €30-million on his loan when Inter Milan allowed the player to return to Brazil. Flamengo decided they wanted to keep the striker and later negotiated a €16.5-million fee.

Meanwhile, the other player is Pedro, who Flamengo had negotiated an €11-milion option to buy price after appearances with the Brazil national team and performance in Brazil. As a result, the club was able to purchase the player at a discount.

Flamengo hopes to negotiate with Manchester United to get a deal done for Pereira, which favors their economic situation.