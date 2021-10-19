Report: Wolverhampton among European clubs expressing interest in Atlético Mineiro defender

The January transfer window is fast approaching, and various clubs are beginning the plans for potential targets to pursue to close out the 2021-22 season.

Following a difficult start to their season, Wolverhampton Wanderers have quietly made their way back to the middle of the table. Now sitting in 10th place, manager Bruno Lage aims for possible European spots as they’re three points away from fourth place Brighton & Hove Albion.

One way to possibly get European football is improving his squad in January. According to Spanish media outlet Fichajes, Wolverhampton eye one of the better players in the Brasileirão in Atlético Mineiro left-back Guilherme Arana, who stood out during the Summer Olympics where Brazil won the gold medal.

Arana plays left-back, so a possible move for him would allow for Wolves to strengthen that position. The 24-year-old is worth £7-million and is under contract until 2024, per Transfermarkt.

The left-back has made 79 appearances for Atlético Mineiro, scoring eight goals and registering 14 assists.