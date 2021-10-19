Liverpool could make Mohamed Salah the highest paid player in the Premier League

Liverpool could reportedly be ready to make Mohamed Salah the highest earner in the Premier League on a staggering £400,000 a week.

The Egypt international is dominating headlines at the moment after his superb start to the season for the Reds, while his future is also under the spotlight as he’s yet to commit to a new deal at Anfield.

Still, it’s reported by the Telegraph that Liverpool could be offering terms of as much as £400k a week to Salah, which would see him earn more than anyone else in the English top flight.

As per the Radio Times, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne are currently the joint-highest earners on £385k a week, ahead of other big names like Jack Grealish and Paul Pogba.

Mohamed Salah’s contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the 2022-23 season
Salah, however, is on another level at the moment so is surely worth the huge wages on offer.

Liverpool need to make sure they keep a player of Salah’s calibre happy if they are to remain a force in the Premier League and the Champions League.

The 29-year-old is one of the finest players in world football and has played a huge role in the club’s recent success, scoring a stunning 135 goals in 213 appearances for LFC.

