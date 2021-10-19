Video: Salah adds another from the penalty spot to put Liverpool ahead again at Atletico

Liverpool FC
The last time that Atletico Madrid played Liverpool in the Champions League, they shared a five goal thriller.

On that occasion, the Rojiblancos were victorious at Anfield in the last game played before the first worldwide lockdown.

Coincidentally, another five goals were shared on Tuesday night, but on this occasion it was Liverpool who were the victors at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Mo Salah was the match winner, opening the scoring with a typical individual effort, before slamming home a late penalty to ensure their 100 percent run in this season’s competition continued.

