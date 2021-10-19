Spurs linked with controversial-yet-prolific striker as they seek Harry Kane contingency plan

Harry Kane was vital to Spurs in their winning effort against Newcastle at the weekend, so it has to be a relief for the fans to be talking about his contribution on the pitch rather than the uncertainty over his future.

The problem is that rumours of an exit simply aren’t going to go away, while Nuno Espirito Santo doesn’t have the feel of a long-term manager at the club, so it’s unlikely that Kane is going to openly commit his future to the club as things stand.

It’s even led to reports from Football.London which claims Spurs will sign a striker in January – not because they are planning for Kane to leave, but they do want to have some kind of contingency plan in place in case he does somehow leave.

Those claims come on the same day as Gazzetta have reported that PSG outcast Mauro Icardi is a target for the January window, although that move could be hard to pull off when his wife/agent Wanda Nara has reportedly asked for a divorce after allegations of extra-marital activities.

Icardi always comes with the potential for distractions off the pitch and that has undoubtedly hindered his career for club and country, but he’s scored more than one goal in every two league games throughout his career so he does guarantee goals.

He has been criticised in the past for not possessing a good all-round game – in truth, it’s not as bad as some might think, but it’s not at the level of Harry Kane so others would need to step up and add extra creativity if he was playing instead of the England star.

If he came in as an alternative option and Spurs were able to keep him focussed on football then he could be a great signing, but he does have issues with injuries so it’s not reasonable to say he would be a suitable direct replacement for Harry Kane.