It’s been a little while since there was any news about the proposed European Super League, though with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus still apparently in it, there was always a chance it would be repackaged and brought to the table once again.

That time appears to have arrived with the news that German business magazine, Wirtschaftswoche, has acquired a confidential document which details how a new Super League could still work.

Although many of the original clubs approached decided to bail out once the news became public, this was only as a result of the wave of public opinion being against it and various supporter demonstrations.

As bad a PR exercise as it became, the court’s ruling that the three teams remaining in the league could not be prosecuted, per Sky Sports, was important and significant.

??? | NEW: The proposed changes to the new SuperLeague: ?? No permanent members.

?? Qualification based on domestic league position

?? 20 members, all European Leagues given chance to earn qualification places

?? A second league, also with 20 teams

?? Reduced number of games https://t.co/iNstb27l5v — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) October 19, 2021

It left the door open to a further approach at some future point, which has come sooner rather than later.

