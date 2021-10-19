“They were a very good team” – Trent Alexander-Arnold was surprised by the quality of Flamengo during the 2019 Club World Cup Final

At the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup final in Qatar, Liverpool FC faced South American side Flamengo. During an interview with One Football, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold spoke about how surprised he was by the match quality brought by the Brazilian squad and its supporters.

The Liverpool right-back was asked whether the Brazilians on the squad, such as Alisson, Firmino, and Fabinho, warned the players about Flamengo’s quality before the decisive match.

“They should have warned us because we didn’t expect them to be that good, to be honest. They were a very good team. The crowd was amazing. That’s something to stand out. Very good and very high support throughout the game,” Alexander-Arnold said.

“It was a difficult team to overcome. They took the game to overtime. It was a difficult game, but I see it as a very good memory. Few people can say they won the Club World Cup.”

Flamengo had a good match against the Premier League side and managed to take the fixture into extra time but saw Firmino score eight minutes into the first half to see Jürgen Klopp’s side lift the Club World Cup trophy.

The Rio de Janeiro-based club will have another opportunity to face another Premier League at the Club World Cup possibly. Flamengo is in the Copa Libertadores final, and should they win that match, they’ll punch their ticket to the tournament as the CONMEBOL representative.

Flamengo could see themselves in a matchup against Chelsea, test their luck, and see if they can pull off the upset against the South London-based club.