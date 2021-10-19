The last time that Atletico Madrid and Liverpool met in the Champions League, they shared five goals in what was one of the games of the round.

On that occasion, the Rojiblancos took the win at Anfield, but with just 13 minutes gone at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night, it was the Reds that were in complete control.

Mo Salah had scored another incredible solo goal before a Naby Keita volley meant the visitors were comfortable.

That was until Antoine Griezmann reacted to the clarion call and scored a brace in 14 minutes to level things up before half-time.