(Video) Eredivise stadium collapses in Netherlands during celebrations

Football fans in the Netherlands were given a post-match fright as celebrations following an Eredivise game saw a section of a stadium collapse.

Travelling away fans of SBV Vitesse were celebrating a 1-0 win over NEC Nijmegan when the stand the fans were on collapsed mid-celebrations.

Players who were celebrating with the fans can be seen to be visibly concerned for the wellbeing of the supporters in the collapse.

Luckily no one appeared to be hurt and the Vitesse fans saw the funny side of the incident.

You can see the full video of the stadium collapse below.

Vitesse host Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa Conference League later this week, with just one point separating them after two games played.

The Dutch side also find themselves sitting sixth in the Eredivise, with 16 points from nine games.

