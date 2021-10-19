Video: Liverpool fans will love this as Jurgen Klopp gleefully waves at Simeone as he scarpers at full time

It would be fair to describe Diego Simeone as a “combative” character both as a player and a manager, while he does seem to have a hard time accepting defeat in a gracious manner.

He has previous for having a meltdown when Atleti fall short on the European stage, and Liverpool fans will love what they saw at the FT whistle tonight as a beaming Jurgen Klopp waved him off:

Simeone refusing to shake Klopp’s hand after the game! from LiverpoolFC

Even if he is disappointed the running away isn’t a great look, but if anything this probably makes the victory even sweeter for Liverpool tonight.

