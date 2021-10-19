Video: Kyle Walker scores Man City’s third to take Champions League tie away from Club Brugge

Manchester City
Posted by

Not for the first time in their Champions League tie on Tuesday night against Club Brugge, Manchester City’s slick passing cut open the hosts like a knife through butter.

Already two goals to the good thanks to Joao Cancelo and a Riyad Mahrez penalty, Kyle Walker made the last 35 minutes of the game a formality as he stroked home a third for the visitors.

Mahrez played a ball into Kevin de Bruyne, whose quick thinking set Walker free and whose shot really should’ve been saved by the keeper.

Pictures from beIN Sports and BT Sport

More Stories Joao Cancelo Kevin De Bruyne Kyle Walker Phil Foden Riyad Mahrez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.