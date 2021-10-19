Not for the first time in their Champions League tie on Tuesday night against Club Brugge, Manchester City’s slick passing cut open the hosts like a knife through butter.

Already two goals to the good thanks to Joao Cancelo and a Riyad Mahrez penalty, Kyle Walker made the last 35 minutes of the game a formality as he stroked home a third for the visitors.

Mahrez played a ball into Kevin de Bruyne, whose quick thinking set Walker free and whose shot really should’ve been saved by the keeper.

Another lovely Man City move! ? Cruise control for the visitors as Kyle Walker bursts forward to pick his spot. A goal for both full-backs this evening! ? pic.twitter.com/4ahGoudjzI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 19, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sports and BT Sport