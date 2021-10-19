Worrying reports Ligue 2 player arrested for sexual activities with underage prostitutes

Posted by

Worrying reports from France are emerging on Tuesday afternoon which suggests a player from Ligue 2 side Nimes has been arrested on suspicion of using underage prostitutes.

That’s according to recent claims from RMC Sport, who claim the unnamed player has been taken into police custody.

Although the offences reported are alleged, the news will certainly be concerning, not just for the world of football, but for society, as a whole.

MORE: Gay Premier League star toying with idea of coming out but undergoing therapy over abuse fears

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal legend names the player who’s given Mikel Arteta an interesting selection headache
(Video) Eredivise stadium collapses in Netherlands during celebrations
Barcelona closing in on important deal that can provide hope of a better future

Let’s hope the reports are wide of the mark and the accused is deemed to be innocent – although admittedly, the severity of the allegations certainly do raise major concerns.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.