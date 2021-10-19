Worrying reports from France are emerging on Tuesday afternoon which suggests a player from Ligue 2 side Nimes has been arrested on suspicion of using underage prostitutes.

That’s according to recent claims from RMC Sport, who claim the unnamed player has been taken into police custody.

Although the offences reported are alleged, the news will certainly be concerning, not just for the world of football, but for society, as a whole.

Let’s hope the reports are wide of the mark and the accused is deemed to be innocent – although admittedly, the severity of the allegations certainly do raise major concerns.