Photo: Ansu Fati commits his future to Barcelona until 2027

FC Barcelona
There’s finally something for fans of Barcelona to smile about after what has been another difficult start to a season.

Ronald Koeman’s squad are flattering to deceive so far in 2021/22, but the Dutchman has always maintained that once he gets his star players back in the side that a different Barcelona will be seen.

That’s as maybe, though at least in the meantime everyone connected with the club can celebrate the renewal of Ansu Fati.

The youngster has put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at the club until June 30, 2027, according to the official Barcelona website.

Ansu Fati signs his new Barcelona contract alongside president, Joan Laporta
