Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would be a good asset if he sealed a transfer back to Arsenal, according to Gunners legend Michael Thomas.

The England international has had a difficult time since leaving Arsenal for Liverpool, even if things started well for him and he managed to pick up a few trophies along the way.

Now, however, Oxlade-Chamberlain is not playing regularly for Jurgen Klopp’s side and seems to face a long way back into the starting XI.

One imagines this could lead Oxlade-Chamberlain to look for a move away in the near future, with the Daily Mirror linking him with a possible return to Arsenal.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Arsenal great Thomas made it clear he still rates the 28-year-old, but believes if he returns he should get a run playing in central midfield.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has often played a variety of roles throughout his career, but was mostly a winger at Arsenal or even a wing-back at times. Now, however, it perhaps makes sense to think about utilising his qualities in the middle of the park, where Mikel Arteta’s side is a little short of options.

“Oxlade-Chamberlain made the choice to go and join a great club with great players,” Thomas said. “He has had his ups and downs, just like at Arsenal.

“What he needs is to stay injury free and get games in the centre of the park. He brings a lot of power and pace in there – you combine that with tactical know-how and experience, then he could be a great asset. I am a fan.”

Thomas also spoke about how impressed he is with the players coming through at Arsenal, following our piece taking a look at the changes Per Mertesacker has made since taking control of the academy.

Arsenal coach Ken Gillard spoke at great length about the values being instilled in Arsenal’s young players, and Thomas thinks it bodes well for the future.

“I love the job Mertesacker is doing with the young players,” Thomas said. “Players are aware of what they need to do to improve, what it means to play for the club and how they can progress.

“It’s been great seeing the likes of Saka, Smith Rowe, Balogun and others are coming through, getting new contracts, and looking like being a big part of Arsenal’s future. This just shows the rest of the academy that if they listen and work hard they will get a chance.”