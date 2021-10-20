Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta took training today without key duo Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney involved, it has been revealed.

Watch below for a report from Arsenal’s training ground, with Saka receiving treatment on that knock that forced him off in the Crystal Palace game on Monday night, while Tierney also seems to be absent, though supposedly for more of a precaution than anything else…

??Arsenal players currently in action training in the rain ?Bukayo Saka is not at training as he continues to get treatment on his calf injury pic.twitter.com/SLKTyB1mbf — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 20, 2021

Arsenal fans will know their torrid injury record, however, so will no doubt be desperately hoping this doesn’t end up getting worse in the near future.

It’s far from ideal that two players as important as Saka and Tierney are not currently involved with training, and there’s always a chance of more players picking up injuries as the fixture schedule piles up.