Karim Benzema fails to show up for sex tape scandal trial despite facing FIVE YEARS in prison

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has failed to attend the first day of his sex tape scandal trial today for what is being described as “professional reasons”.

Benzema could be facing up to five years in prison if he is found guilty over blackmail allegations involving former France team-mate Mathieu Valbuena, and it’s not a great look that he’s not turned up to court today.

The Frenchman is well respected as one of the finest footballers in Europe after a great career at Real Madrid, as well as his recent return to the international scene.

Benzema is alleged to have urged Valbuena to pay blackmailers not to release a sex tape of him, and the Daily Mail claim that Valbuena’s lawyer was from from impressed by the 33-year-old’s failure to attend court.

This is certainly a surreal situation and it remains to be seen how it will be resolved, with Benzema always insisting he’s innocent.

The former Lyon man faces up to five years in jail and a £63,000 (€75,000) fine if convicted, and if he is so sure of his innocence he’d probably be better off doing his bit by turning up in court to defend himself.