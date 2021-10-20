Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was reportedly ready to push to quit the club over the involvement in the failed European Super League project.

The Red Devils were one of a number of founding members of the Super League earlier this year, and it seems the club’s role in trying to form this new breakaway competition went down very badly with some of their own players.

According to The Athletic, Fernandes was strongly against the idea of there being no relegation involved as part of the competition, and felt sufficiently strongly about it that he was ready to try forcing a move away if Man Utd joined.

The report adds that Luke Shaw was another United player who was strongly against the proposals, and this made it clear to Ed Woodward that the plans were not welcome.

United fans, and indeed supporters of many other clubs, protested against the Super League and helped foil the plans not long after they were first announced, with a few grovelling apologies issued via official statements.

It’s refreshing to hear that these big-name players felt so strongly about it, and MUFC fans will be relieved they didn’t end up risking the prospect of losing a star player like Fernandes.