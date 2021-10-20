Thomas Tuchel had decided upon a very strong Chelsea line-up to face Malmo in their Champions League tie on Wednesday night, and his team selection soon paid off.
Andreas Christensen opened the scoring with a spectacular effort after only nine minutes, driving the ball into the ground on the half volley.
MORE: Lineker continues argument
That was followed up on the half hour by a penalty from the ever-reliable Jorginho, as the west Londoners took complete control of what was fast becoming a completely one-sided affair.
What a goal Christensen 1-0 pic.twitter.com/0yu5Tc6NLt
— ²? ? (@ftblkai29__) October 20, 2021
Jorginho’s goal! (2-0)
Ice. Cold. ? #UCL pic.twitter.com/jAsFTQtUfS
— LDN (@LDNFootbalI) October 20, 2021
Pictures from beIN Sports