Thomas Tuchel had decided upon a very strong Chelsea line-up to face Malmo in their Champions League tie on Wednesday night, and his team selection soon paid off.

Andreas Christensen opened the scoring with a spectacular effort after only nine minutes, driving the ball into the ground on the half volley.

MORE: Lineker continues argument

That was followed up on the half hour by a penalty from the ever-reliable Jorginho, as the west Londoners took complete control of what was fast becoming a completely one-sided affair.

Pictures from beIN Sports