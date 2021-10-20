Chelsea trail Champions League Group H leaders, Juventus, by three points ahead of the west Londoners’ game against Malmo on Wednesday night.

That perhaps hints at one of the reasons why Blues manager, Thomas Tuchel, has named an incredibly strong line-up to play the group whipping boys.

The match isn’t quite a must win at this point, though another three points will set Chelsea up nicely for the final three fixtures, and give them a decent chance of overhauling the Italian giants by the end of the group stage to end in top spot.

Selecting Romelu Lukaku is an interesting choice from the German, however.

Just a day ago, Sky Sports were reporting Tuchel’s pre-match press conference where he noted that his star striker was “mentally tired” after having played so many games since his move from Internazionale.

In a game that Chelsea might be expected to win without the Belgian in situ, with respect, surely Tuchel would’ve been better off leaving Lukaku on the bench, only to be brought on if required.

Chelsea’s supporters certainly weren’t happy with a lack of rotation.

That’s way too strong — Ross “the big Boss” Barkley (@DamnDaniel0161) October 20, 2021

That’s a very strong line up, expected more changes tbh given its Malmö at home. Hopefully all the 5 subs get used tonight with the early weekend fixture in mind. — Danny Busciglio (@DBusciglio) October 20, 2021

Lukaku need a rest but I do understand tuchel playing mind games with Lukaku saying he was tired trying to deflect him not scoring for 6 games I guess this is the perfect team to score against — Roman empire ???? (@yeswekante7) October 20, 2021

Very strong lineup maybe a bit too many first team players against Malmo. Would’ve loved to see Hudson Odoi, Havertz and others get minutes but as long as we win I’ll be happy. Up the Chelsea — CfcSheikh (@CfcSheikh) October 20, 2021