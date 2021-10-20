Chelsea right-back Reece James spoke to the press yesterday ahead of his side’s Champions League clash with Malmo this evening.

The England international covered a variety of topics, among those being the fact that he was recently the victim of a burglary that saw some of his winners’ medals stolen from his home.

James admits it’s not easy losing such valuable things that mark the achievements from his career so far, but it’s clear he’s now just focusing on trying to move on.

Watch the video below as James adds that there isn’t much of an update from the police at the moment, which must also be frustrating for him…

James has been a fine player for Chelsea, and one imagines all of the club’s fans will be wishing him well throughout this.

For the time being, it doesn’t seem to have had a hugely negative impact on the 21-year-old’s form on the pitch.