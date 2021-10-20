Video: Cristiano Ronaldo shows his fury as Atalanta go two up at Man United

Manchester United FC
Posted by

If things weren’t already bad enough at Old Trafford, with Atalanta having taken a shock lead against Manchester United in their Champions League group stage match, they got a whole lot worse before half-time.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were second best for much of the first-half against the Serie A outfit, and just before the half hour, some shocking marking allowed the Italians to double their lead.

MORE: Lineker continues argument

No wonder Cristiano Ronaldo was furious with his team-mates as his reaction showed.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.