Chelsea in talks to sign world class star who regrets joining current club

Chelsea FC
Chelsea are reportedly already in talks over a transfer swoop for unsettled Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Netherlands international is said to be keen to engineer a move away from Juventus, as he regrets joining the Serie A giants, where his form has dipped since his time at former club Ajax.

Chelsea and Barcelona are now both in the running to snap up De Ligt, though a report from Sport suggests the player himself is leaning towards a move to the Nou Camp.

Still, Chelsea have had contact with De Ligt’s agent and remain in the running, with the Blues undoubtedly in need of a top defensive signing due to Antonio Rudiger’s contract situation.

Thomas Tuchel tried to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla during the summer, but it didn’t work out, and other big-name centre-backs like Niklas Sule have also been linked with Chelsea since then.

De Ligt would be another fine option if CFC could pull it off, though it may be tricky to persuade De Ligt to turn down Barcelona.

The 22-year-old feels he should’ve joined Barca when he had the chance a few years ago, before opting for Juve instead at that time.

