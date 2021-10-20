Wednesday night’s Champions League tie against Dynamo Kyiv was a must-win for Barcelona, and the Catalans would surely have been helped by a partisan home crowd.

However, as the match kicked off at Camp Nou, the cavernous bowl was almost deserted with some sections of the ground towards the upper levels virtually empty.

MORE: Lineker continues argument

The standard of football that the Blaugranes have produced in the 2021/22 campaign hasn’t been on a par with recent seasons, and the locals are clearly voting with their feet.