Reporters are paid to ask difficult questions sometimes, and they can often get quite spiky reactions in the immediate aftermath of matches.

That was certainly the case for BT Sport’s Des Kelly who interviewed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United’s epic Champions League comeback against Atalanta.

The Norwegian has clearly got no time for anyone that is making even the merest hint at some players not doing their best for their manager.

Kelly was given short shrift when making exactly that point.

“They never stopped believing, they kept on going.” “Don’t disrespect the players, they play for Man Utd.” A passionate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised his players after yet another #UCL comeback at Old Trafford. ? @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/aF4PFY2ZAG — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 20, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport