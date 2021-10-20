Video: ‘Don’t even start’ – Solskjaer’s angry reaction to question after Man United win

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Reporters are paid to ask difficult questions sometimes, and they can often get quite spiky reactions in the immediate aftermath of matches.

That was certainly the case for BT Sport’s Des Kelly who interviewed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United’s epic Champions League comeback against Atalanta.

MORE: Lineker continues argument

The Norwegian has clearly got no time for anyone that is making even the merest hint at some players not doing their best for their manager.

Kelly was given short shrift when making exactly that point.

Pictures from BT Sport

More Stories Des Kelly Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.