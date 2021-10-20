Rafael Benitez has been dealt another huge blow after one of his star players was ruled out for several more weeks.

The Everton manager has worked wonders with the Toffees so far, particularly when you consider the losses he has had to deal with.

Now the official Everton website has confirmed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin has suffered a setback to his rehabilitation from a quadriceps injury, and as a result is expected to be out for a while.

The striker hasn’t featured for the club since August 28, and as we head towards November, one wonders how much better off the Toffees may have been had they been able to call upon his scoring ability.

There’s also international aspirations that are in play, given that we’re just over a year away from the 2022 World Cup.

Given how well Calvert-Lewin had been playing for England when Gareth Southgate had given him the chance, and taking into account the poor form of Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling, there’s every reason to believe he may have been given the nod in the recent set of games had he been fit.

Now it’s a waiting game for the striker, and how long it will take him to get back on the pitch.