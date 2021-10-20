The Champions League fixture against Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday evening was a must win for Ronald Koeman and his Barcelona side.

Winless and goalless going into the match, the Catalans would’ve been aware that nothing less than three points would’ve been good enough.

After some consistent pressure and a few missed chances, Jordi Alba sent a cross over to the back post after a corner was cleared, and there unmarked at the back post was Gerard Pique to volley home.

Pictures from Polsat Sport and beIN Sports