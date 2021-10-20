Video: Gerard Pique settles Barcelona nerves with opener against Dynamo Kyiv

Champions League
Posted by

The Champions League fixture against Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday evening was a must win for Ronald Koeman and his Barcelona side.

Winless and goalless going into the match, the Catalans would’ve been aware that nothing less than three points would’ve been good enough.

MORE: Lineker continues argument

After some consistent pressure and a few missed chances, Jordi Alba sent a cross over to the back post after a corner was cleared, and there unmarked at the back post was Gerard Pique to volley home.

Pictures from Polsat Sport and beIN Sports

More Stories Gerard Pique Jordi Alba Ronald Koeman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.