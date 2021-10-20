Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has suggested that Steven Gerrard may not be keen to take up job offers from other Premier League clubs due to his ambition to one day manage the Reds.

The former England international is currently impressing as Rangers manager, and Enrique mentioned him as a possible candidate to take over at Newcastle United, following the departure of Steve Bruce earlier today.

It was widely expected that Newcastle’s new owners wouldn’t stick with Bruce for that long, and one imagines they’ll want to use their new-found wealth to attract a big name to replace him in the St James’ Park dugout.

Despite Gerrard’s lack of experience, he could be a tempting option for the Magpies, though Enrique also named Antonio Conte as a possible candidate, due to the fact that he’s aware that Stevie G wants to one day return to Liverpool as manager.

Speaking to iNews, the Spaniard said: “If Newcastle want to make one step to go forward, in the market you have better managers who have won stuff.

“Conte has experience in the Premier League, he’s won everything, he’s won with Inter and Chelsea, he knows English.

“There’s talk about Stevie G as well – I’m not sure he will go there because he wants to be a Liverpool manager in the future, but maybe it would be a good step for him.

“I believe in Stevie G, he’s a great manager and I’m sure he’d do well. But if you want something secure you have Conte in the market right now and he could do an amazing job if you give him the funds.”