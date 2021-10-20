Thomas Tuchel drops teasing Erling Haaland to Chelsea transfer hint

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has dropped a hint over a possible future transfer move for Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland.

The Norway international has been a world class performer for Dortmund, scoring a quite staggering 70 goals in 69 appearances in all competitions for the club since he joined.

Haaland’s immense form in front of goal has seen him linked with Chelsea and a host of other elite clubs around Europe, and Tuchel has now strongly suggested that the 21-year-old is in his plans.

The German tactician had a key role in signing Romelu Lukaku for Chelsea this summer, but it seems he won’t necessarily stop there when it comes to bolstering the Blues’ attacking options.

“We have talked about Haaland a couple of times also in the transfer window. It looked unrealistic and not possible to do. Of course we talk about regularly about him,” Tuchel told Sport Bild.

When asked about the prospect of Haaland and Lukaku partnering each other up front, he smiled and responded: “I have no problem to talk about that.”

He added: “I don’t think we not really were close to get him. But let us see what will happen the next weeks.”

Chelsea fans will surely be excited about upcoming Haaland transfer updates as it sure sounds like Tuchel will be doing all he can to win the race for this exciting signing.