Video: Harry Maguire brings Man United level against Atalanta to raise the roof at Old Trafford

Manchester United FC
After Marcus Rashford had handed Manchester United a lifeline at Old Trafford in their Champions League tie against Atalanta on Wednesday night, captain, Harry Maguire, popped up with 15 minutes to go to bring the Red Devils level.

The first half performance from the hosts was so bad that United’s players were booed off, but they showed some character to put the Italian side on the back foot and haul themselves back into the match.

Maguire found himself unmarked at the back post and lashed home to make it 2-2.

Pictures from BT Sport

