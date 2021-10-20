At halftime tonight it did look like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United future would be under more intense scrutiny than ever, especially when you consider how cheap the two Atalanta goals were.

Cristiano Ronaldo will take the headlines again for another late winner in the Champions League to send United top of the group, but Marcus Rashford was the player who sparked the comeback.

Bruno Fernandes did play a sensational through-ball, but Rashford was able to match that quality by steadying himself and just rolling the ball into the far corner from a tight angle.

He’s been forced to miss most of this season through injury, so there was some concern when he was forced off with an apparent injury shortly after his goal.

Solskjaer did offer an update after the game, and it does sound like he won’t be out for too long this time around:

Solskjaer on Rashford injury: "Dead leg, they can take longer than what you want. If we treat it well he should be OK." #MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) October 20, 2021

It could be a big call for the manager this Sunday as Rashford is just coming back into the team and if he has a knock then it makes sense to rest him, but United need to get a result against Liverpool so it won’t be a shock if he plays for the start again.