“I don’t know anything” – Ronald Koeman comments on Dani Alves offering services for a return to Barcelona

After leaving São Paulo, Daniel Alves raised the possibility of returning to Barcelona if the team needed him.

The 38-year-old left on bad terms in 2016, but with new leadership at the helm, it seemed like the Brazil international wanted to make amends with the Spanish club.

Despite Alves wanting another chapter with Barcelona, this news is all new to manager Ronald Koeman. The Dutch tactician said he had not received any information about any negotiations with Alves during his press conference with the media, per UOL Esporte.

“Nobody at the club has told me anything about it. If he was offered to sign, I don’t know anything about it,” Koeman said.

Currently, without a club, Daniel Alves defended Barcelona for eight years. Between 2008 and 2016, the Brazilian defender made 391 appearances, scoring 21 goals and 101 assists.

Barcelona could use some help at right-back as Sergiño Dest is the starter, but there’s not much behind him. Sergio Roberto can play the position; nonetheless, asking a midfielder to play out of place is risky.

Despite the need for depth at right-back, Alves is too old for a club like Barcelona to count on, even with their financial situation.