It was a striking performance for the ages in Moscow for Leicester City striker Patson Daka.

The Foxes went into the Europa League tie on Wednesday against Spartak knowing that anything less than a win could’ve proved fatal to their chances of getting out of the group, given that they were bottom of the group and winless beforehand.

Going 2-0 down on 44 minutes certainly wouldn’t have been in Brendan Rodgers’ script, however, Daka’s first right on half-time gave the visitors hope.

Within three minutes of the start of the second half, Daka had brought the scores level.

Six minutes after that, a hat-trick had been completed, Daka’s third, a simple finish, put them ahead for the first time in the game.

Incredibly, he still wasn’t done and added his, and Leicester’s fourth with 12 minutes left to play. Even though Spartak added a third, the Foxes held on for a superb away victory.

Daka’s four-goal haul put him in some esteemed company too. Only Aritz Aduriz, Radamel Falcao, Edinson Cavani and Willian José had also scored four or more in the competition since its rebrand in 2009, according to Squawka, with José the only other player to do so away from home.

