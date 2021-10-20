It’s not an exaggeration to say that Barcelona’s Champions League fixture against Dynamo Kyiv is an absolute must-win for the Catalan club.

Winless and goalless so far in this season’s competition, another loss will almost certainly see them exit at the group stage unless there happens to be an incredible turnaround in results in the final three group games.

To that end, there might’ve been an expectation that Ronald Koeman would play his strongest starting XI, including both Ansu Fati and Sergio Aguero.

Neither striker, one of whom is clearly in form, have made the cut and instead Koeman has plumped for Luuk de Jong up front.

The striker has done little to get the locals off of their seats in 21/22 and his inclusion is hardly likely to be met with universal approval.

Barca are also without Eric Garcia who is suspended, and the likes of Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Martin Braithwaite through injury.

No wonder supporters of the club took to Twitter to vent their spleen.

There is no way in the world Luuk is starting. Wtfffffffffffffff — Alausa Liyeung (@liyeung_alausa) October 20, 2021

Wtf is Luuk De jong doing In the starting lineup??

Why is ansu not starting?? — QiWi (@AyomideIsrael48) October 20, 2021

How can Luuk De Jong and Lenglet be put in the same lineup ???

It’s illegal… pic.twitter.com/7zt7Hbk2fF — Ziad is in less pain ? (@Ziad_EJ) October 20, 2021

Why Luku De Jong??? Why??? When we have Kun!!! Why isn’t Ansu on the starting line up? Why? We need this 3 point and we should press from first half!! — WEBSITE & App Developer™???? (@iamAbiodunAA) October 20, 2021