It was the worst possible start for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United in their Champions League tie against Atalanta on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils have found their European escapades tough going this season, only beating Villarreal in their last game thanks to a 95th-minute Cristiano Ronaldo winner.

With only 14 minutes gone against the Serie A side, Davide Zappacosta’s electric break down the right channel went unchecked, and his pinpoint cross found Mario Pasalic who made no mistake to silence Old Trafford.