Another lacklustre performance from Barcelona, this time against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League on Wednesday night, will have done nothing to appease the Camp Nou faithful.

Not that there were too many of those at the match, TV pictures showing the ground around half full at best.

Under Ronald Koeman, the team are nowhere near as free-flowing as they’ve become known over the past few years, and just scraping past a Kyiv side that offered absolutely nothing in an attacking sense is clearly never going to be good enough.

However, there is some very good news on the immediate horizon.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Ansu Fati’s renewal is expected to be announced on Thursday, ahead of one of the most important Clasico fixtures in years.

“We are about to announce it,” Vice President, Rafa Yuste, was quoted as saying. “It will be great news for all the Catalans. It is a source of joy to have with us a boy from the Masia like Ansu.”

Manchester United will likely be disappointed at the news given that Mundo Deportivo cited by FourFourTwo detailed their €150m bid for the player just over a year ago.

Had the player been available, it’s likely that the Red Devils would’ve gone back in for him at some point.

Perhaps the news will lift the enveloping gloom around the club and see a few extra thousand people coming through the turnstiles on Sunday.