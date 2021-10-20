Old Trafford saw another epic Champions League night on Wednesday, as Cristiano Ronaldo once again come up trumps with a late winner for Manchester United against Atalanta.

At half-time, the Serie A side were 2-0 to the good and at that point the Red Devils were bottom of their group.

Thankfully for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Ronaldo scored three without reply to turn the game around and see United top the group by full-time.

There was so much that was negative about United’s play, however, that it hasn’t appeased many of the Old Trafford faithful.

For example, it appeared that the Norwegian had opted for a 4-2-4 system which meant that when the hosts lost possession, there wasn’t enough midfield cover and Atalanta were quick to overrun them.

Solskjaer remains a likeable individual but one who is found wanting in far too many games in a tactical sense.

It’s therefore no wonder that, despite the win, the #OleOUT hashtag was once again all over social media.

Ole is hanging in the balance, just a slight breeze and it’s #OleOUT — Aaron (@aaroneus4) October 20, 2021

Ole out — P/R Football (@prfootbaII) October 20, 2021

Great comeback now sack Ole cheers — Jamie ??? ??????? (@Amonmrk) October 20, 2021