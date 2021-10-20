Manchester United take on Atalanta on Wednesday night in a Champions League Group F game that takes on some significance.

Even though the Red Devils are just a point behind the table-topping Italians, it shouldn’t be forgotten that their only win in the group – against Villarreal – came courtesy of a 95th-minute winner from Cristiano Ronaldo.

In that match and the previous one against Young Boys, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have flattered to deceive.

To that end, a dominant performance is needed in order to gain some sort of control in the group, however, the Norwegian has decided to leave out Paul Pogba which hasn’t gone down well.

MORE: Lineker continues argument

Scott McTominay and Fred are back into the starting XI in order to shore up the midfield, in what is expected to be a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Though not quite a must win for United, it’s clear that Red Devils supporters aren’t impressed with Solskjaer’s selection.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Gerard Pique settles Barcelona nerves with opener against Dynamo Kyiv Everton suffer huge blow as star man ruled out ‘for a number of weeks’ Photo: Deserted Camp Nou brings extent of Barcelona’s problems into sharp focus

If it ends up costing the team a positive result, the pressure on the manager will surely increase.

Me when I see McFred pic.twitter.com/6zhE2CLO7B — Jake ?? (@Saucyballer) October 20, 2021

McDead? Thanks for reminding me that I’m #OleOut — Greenie ?? (@GreenieUtd) October 20, 2021