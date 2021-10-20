Former Manchester United goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak says he wants to see more from star midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The Polish shot-stopper admits he’s a big fan of Fernandes, but feels the Portugal international could go further with his contributions to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season.

Kuszczak, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on Man United v Liverpool, said: “Bruno Fernandes was fantastic last season. He was a leader, he scored the most goals and he created so many opportunities for his teammates.

“He was the main man last season for Manchester United, but this year it’s not been as bright for him. I want to see more from him.

“To have Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood to name just a few, to have all of those players at the top of their game gives United a massive chance to win something big.”

Kuszczak also generally feels that Man Utd need to step up to live up to the high standards being set by Cristiano Ronaldo.

He added: “I’m so pleased to see him back at the club because I’ve no doubt the team will benefit hugely from having him around.

“At the moment, though, when I see Manchester United play, I see Cristiano always putting himself in positions to score goals, but I don’t see the rest of the players going to the top of their ability.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is always going to be the leader, he’s the best player in world football with Lionel Messi just on the side. Ronaldo has done it in every top league in the world, he’s done it at an international level.

“But now I think Man United need to find a balance where the rest of the players start to catch up with him and his levels, because at the moment they’re not doing that, and it’s no good having Cristiano Ronaldo performing at that level and always finding goalscoring positions when the rest of the team are some way off him.”

Most United fans may well feel that Fernandes could step up his game, though we’re not convinced that the former Sporting Lisbon man would be the first name they’d think of for that.

Surely there’s more of a shout for the likes of Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire to improve their performances and get closer to the level we know they’re capable of, whereas it seems harsh to keep demanding more from Fernandes when he’s done so much to carry Solskjaer’s side for so long now.