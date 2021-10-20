Man Utd legend names the one factor that will decide the outcome of the Paul Pogba transfer saga

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has discussed the Paul Pogba transfer situation as the France international is still yet to sign a new contract at Old Trafford.

Pogba will be a free agent at the end of the season, and United could really do with tying him down as quickly as possible, or else deciding whether or not they should cash in on him in January to avoid losing him on a free next summer.

Ferdinand, speaking on his Vibe With Five YouTube show, says he feels that it will ultimately be the success of the team that influences Pogba’s decision.

The former England defender believes Pogba would’ve been more likely to sign a new deal at the start of the campaign, just after Cristiano Ronaldo returned and there was a much more confident mood around Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen if Pogba will feel that way now after the team’s recent slump, which may be what Ferdinand is alluding to in the clip above.