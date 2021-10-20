Manchester United set for FIVE player clear-out in January transfer window

Manchester United are reportedly set to offload as many as five of their first-team players in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Red Devils supposedly want to sell Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones to clear up space in their squad.

Several big names have been linked as transfer targets for Man Utd in recent times, but it had been suggested that West Ham star Declan Rice could be too expensive for them.

It could therefore make sense for United to sell these five players to bring in extra transfer funds and free up more space on their wage bill for a player like Rice.

MUFC fans won’t be too disappointed to see the back of most of these players, though some might feel divided on Lingard after his superb form on loan at West Ham last season.

Lingard’s improvement saw him get back into the England fold, and he also showed some promise in his displays for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side earlier this season.

The Van de Beek saga is also an unfortunate one, as the Netherlands international has been harshly overlooked during so much of his time at Old Trafford, even though Solskjaer arguably needs a midfielder like him to be playing more often.